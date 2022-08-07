Sapphire Coast Jazz Band to perform at Down South Jazz Club

The Down South Jazz Club will be presenting a special evening of jazz on Thursday, August 18 when it brings to the stage of Club Sapphire the Sapphire Coast Jazz Band (SCJB).
They will be presenting a varied program of jazz ranging from traditional favourites such as Muskrat Ramble and That's a Plenty through to swing, bebop, modern, latin and funk and the band encourages dancing.
The SCJB is a community based band that currently rehearses each Tuesday evening at 5.30pm in Pambula. It welcomes musicians of any age and skill level to rehearsals, and provides opportunities under the guidance of Paul Dion to share and develop jazz musicianship skills in an enjoyable environment.
This entertaining evening will cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on the Down South Jazz Club website.
You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door. The Club Sapphire bistro opens at 5.30pm for those who wish to have a meal first.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
