Yarn bombing returns to Merimbula and Old School Museum

Like many events, there has been a gap in the calendar over the last couple of years due to COVID but this year the Merimbula Yarn Bombing Festival returns to brighten up the town during winter and also showcase some of the community events and organisations we can be involved with and enjoy.
The Merimbula Yarn Bombing event is a community effort as the street art has been knitted and crocheted by members of the Old School Museum, various local clubs and churches, the Merimbula Public School pupils and supporters from the ACT Poppy Café.
The first Yarn Bombing and Merimbula Festival was held in 2019 and planned for the next two years but COVID restrictions forced cancellations so August 2022 will be third time lucky.
The theme for the Festival is 'Know your Community', with activities in the museum grounds on Saturday, August 20 from 10am to 2pm.
A wide range of volunteer groups will be represented to showcase their activities and interests, there will be food, music and sales tables of crafts, books and jewellery and the museum displays open for inspection.
Organiser Shirley Bazley said it was a chance to take a look inside the museum and find out more about community organisations.
"There will be representstives from the Wharf to Wharf walk, the CWA, Merimbula and Pambula Rotary, Merimbula Lions will be doing the barbecue and there will be music from the Wobbles," she said.
Yarn bombing will be in place in Merimbula from August 20 to September 4.
