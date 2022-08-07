Merimbula News Weekly
Yarn bombing returns to Merimbula and Old School Museum

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated August 7 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:41am
The Yarn Bombing Festival returns to Merimbula in August.

Like many events, there has been a gap in the calendar over the last couple of years due to COVID but this year the Merimbula Yarn Bombing Festival returns to brighten up the town during winter and also showcase some of the community events and organisations we can be involved with and enjoy.

