Water views all around

"With striking ocean and lake views north to Long Point and south to Haycock Point, this residence sits at the end of lovely quiet cul-de-sac," said agent Leanne Higgins.
"This contemporary designed home boasts premium appointments and sets the benchmark in sophistication, views and space. The impressive multi-level layout incorporates many full-length windows in the living areas, and high sloping ceilings letting in plenty of natural light all day."
Other desirable features include polished floor boards and carpets the living areas, the dining rooms and kitchen are exceptionally spacious, and all of these access the privacy of the multiple decks.
"Adding to the outdoor features is a very inviting salt water, solar-heated swimming pool that offers absolute privacy."
The kitchen was designed with the home chef in mind with a gas cooktop, stone benchtops, a massive island bench and plenty of storage.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite with spa bath. The fifth bedroom, or home office, has sliding doors to the garden. Three further good sized bedrooms are serviced by a large bathroom with bath and separate toilet.
Temperature is controlled with ducted zoned gas heating and three reverse-cycle air-conditioners.
A double remote-control garage has internal access and there is a massive workshop at the rear.
