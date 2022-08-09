Merimbula News Weekly
22 John Close, Merimbula

By House of the Week
August 9 2022 - 10:30pm
Water views all around

5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 22 John Close, Merimbula
  • $1,450,000 - $1,550,000
  • Agency: Merimbula Reality
  • Call: Leanne Higgins 0497 291 731
  • Inspect: By appointment

"With striking ocean and lake views north to Long Point and south to Haycock Point, this residence sits at the end of lovely quiet cul-de-sac," said agent Leanne Higgins.

