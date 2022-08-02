What's On in the Bega Valley

On The Stoop are an eight piece of genre-shifting, subversive, uncompromising, horn-driven, cacophonous harmony. On The Stoop are making a mark with their own style of original sound and their continually unpredictable original music. They will be joined by Bermagui legends The Scaramouche, fronted by powerhouse Jacqui Howarth, whose voice is a force to be reckoned with. The band combines rock, swing, jazz, and punk with the attitude of a metal band and endless energy. At the Murrah Hall from 6.30pm - 10.30pm, curries available from 6.30pm. Tickets $20 + BF at events.humanitix.com.

