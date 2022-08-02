What's On in the Bega Valley

Heart is a Wasteland
August 4-5
ILBIJERRI Theatre Company is bringing three performances of Heart Is A Wasteland by John Harvey to the Bega Valley Civic Centre at 7pm on Thursday August 4, and at 1pm and 7pm on Friday, August 5. Heart is a Wasteland combines First Nations storytelling in a live music love story, set on the road through Australia's heartland. Doors open one hour before the show and the BVCCC bar will be open for drinks and snacks before evening performances. The performance runs for 75 minutes. Show is suitable for ages 15+ and contains strong language and sexual references. Bookings via thetwyford.com.au
Can Assist fundraiser
August 6
It's a four-course gourmet dinner, production of a live artwork and auction by Frankie J Holden all at Wheelers, Pambula and in aid of Can Assist Bega, which helps support those going through cancer treatment in the Bega Valley. Book at eventbrite.
On The Stoop meets The Scaramouche
August 6
On The Stoop are an eight piece of genre-shifting, subversive, uncompromising, horn-driven, cacophonous harmony. On The Stoop are making a mark with their own style of original sound and their continually unpredictable original music. They will be joined by Bermagui legends The Scaramouche, fronted by powerhouse Jacqui Howarth, whose voice is a force to be reckoned with. The band combines rock, swing, jazz, and punk with the attitude of a metal band and endless energy. At the Murrah Hall from 6.30pm - 10.30pm, curries available from 6.30pm. Tickets $20 + BF at events.humanitix.com.
Winter Orchid Show
August 12-14
The Sapphire Coast Orchid Club will hold it's Winter Show at Twyford Hall, Market St, Merimbula on August 12-14. Opening times are 9am - 4pm on August 12 and 13 and then 9am - 1pm on August 14. Entry is free and if you love these beautiful plants, expect to see plenty of stunning specimens.
Far South Film Festival
August 19-21
Kicking off the festival is the VIP launch party on Friday night, August 19, with a film noir theme. Festival sessions are at the Picture Show Man Cinema, Merimbula or online with afternoon tea, Q&As and gala awards ceremony at Twyford Hall. There's also a networking dinner on the Saturday evening. See farsouthfilmfestival.com for full details and tickets.
