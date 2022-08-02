8 Compelling reasons to create a will

8 Compelling reasons to create a will

Over 52 per cent of Australian adults haven't created a will. Understandably, the topic of one's passing may be uncomfortable to think about. But it's essential to prepare for what should happen with everything you own.

A will is legal documentation declaring your wishes to distribute your assets and care for minor children after you pass. If you haven't ever considered creating a will before now, understanding more about it might help you understand why you should have one.

Here are eight good reasons you should ensure you create a will.

1. Name the guardian who'll care for your children

If you're a parent and still have underage children, you probably want to know that they'll be well cared for if anything should happen to you. Creating a will is how you can do that.

Guardianship typically falls to the remaining parent if a child has two parents and either one passes. A court of law can legally decide new guardian in cases where both parents pass. If you don't have a will, someone you didn't choose might raise your children.

Nominating a guardian in your will gives them the responsibility for your child. They'll be able to provide your child with all their needs, like food, a home, education, and health.

2. Decide what should happen to your estate

You've worked hard for everything you own. As much as possible, you must decide what happens with it. However, research has discovered that 40 per cent of Australians with no will don't know what'll happen to their estate after passing.

When someone dies without a will, the laws say they died 'intestate'. When someone dies intestate, the deceased's estate distribution is managed by law. The specifics of these laws depend on your country and state. However, the gist is that it usually doesn't consider the deceased's wishes.

3. Decide who to disinherit

Unless you define in a will whom you should and shouldn't include in the distribution of your assets, the most likely scenario is that the courts will distribute everything in relation to a hierarchy. The problem with such a system is that it doesn't always reflect the relationship between yourself and the people who will inherit what you leave behind according to the law.

4. The absence of a will can result in an undesired outcome

As you know, your will is how you legally define how the court will handle your assets. At this point, you've probably already realised that nearly anything left undefined in a will can end up being defined by legal procedures.

Aside from the things mentioned on this list, there may be specific pieces of your life that you may wish to control. For example, you may want to nominate someone to handle your digital assets like social media and online accounts. On the other hand, you may want some say in how the authorities will use your medical records after death.

5. Decide on the executor of your will

An executor manages the administration of your will and your affairs. They'll handle things like paying leftover bills, cancelling bank accounts, credit cards, etc. It's generally possible to select multiple executors for different affairs.

If you don't select an executor, one will be appointed to you - often a family member. It takes an average of 570 hours for an executor to finish all duties related to one estate. Choosing someone to handle these things in your will can take the work off a family member.

6. Save your loved ones the added stress and expenses

Adding to the ones this article mentioned, death is a complex topic to discuss with your loved ones. Especially for those close to you. Having a will can very likely decrease the amount of legal and financial admin your family would need to do without a will.

Things like probate, estate taxes, and other administrative tasks can pile up. If you don't leave a will, the responsibility of handling these tasks can end up being pushed onto your already-grieving family.

7. Send donations

As mentioned before, a will lets you decide how the courts can distribute your assets. This doesn't mean that your decision is limited to people who legally inherit your estate if you drafted no will. You can donate some - or all - of your estate to any charity, cause or organisation.

8. It's not set in stone

Your will isn't something that's fixed from the moment you draft it. As long as you're around, you can change and adapt it as you desire. You can never predict life, and it's not uncommon for new circumstances to warrant a change in your will. It could be the birth of a new child, acquisition of a new major asset, or the decision to include or exclude someone from your inheritance.

There's no excuse not to make a will

Creating a will isn't a daunting task. With a bit of guidance, it can be relatively easy and inexpensive. And as you can see from everything listed in this article, it gives you the final say on what happens with anything you own after you die. So, if you know what you want - or don't want - for your estate, children and family after you pass.

