NSW Health predicts that the current wave of COVID-19 infections will peak around late July or early August, yet our hospitals' emergency departments are being asked to treat paper cuts.
Judging by the experiences of the South East Regional Hospital (SERH) in Bega, it seems some people have not got the message that emergency departments are for emergencies.
Advertisement
Suzanne Eddie, nurse unit manager in SERH's emergency department, said one of the more bizarre cases they have encountered was a person who put a seed in their ear to "see if it would grow".
Other people have gone to the emergency department because they have a rash, a cough, a cold or even "sore bones", Ms Eddie said.
One ED nurse reported having to "treat" a papercut so small they couldn't see it.
More puzzling, Ms Eddie said, were people who present themselves to the emergency department to be treated for conditions they have had for months or years.
"As much as we love our jobs and having you visit us, please use discretion in presenting for mild ailments, which could be better managed by your GP," she said.
READ ALSO:
Across the Southern NSW Local Health District 35 people are currently in wards and one is in intensive care being treated for COVID.
The person in intensive care is being treated at SERH, while nine other COVID patients are in its wards.
People who are seriously injured, seriously unwell or have a life-threatening medical emergency should call 000 or go to a hospital emergency department immediately, NSW Health said.
Examples of medical emergencies include sudden collapse, chest pressure or pain lasting more than 10 minutes, breathing difficulty, uncontrollable bleeding or severe mental health concerns.
Emergency departments deal with genuine life-threatening emergencies such as:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.