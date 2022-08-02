Casual coastal elegance

"Perfect for young families, holiday investors and downsizers alike, this beautifully presented four bedroom home offers an effortless coastal lifestyle," said agent Natalie Scott.
"This home boasts comfort and style fused with a relaxed homely feel and is only moments to the golden sands of Tathra Beach. This retro style home features lovely high ceilings and timber flooring throughout. It offers a spacious kitchen with ample storage, flowing onto the dining and living areas, making it perfect for a family or entertaining space."
You will also enjoy stunning and expansive ocean and coastline views from inside the home, and from out on the covered side verandah.
Cooling and heating are sorted with ceiling fans and air-conditioning, plus slow combustion.
"The floorplan of this home delivers great versatility with sun-drenched interiors and multi-zoned living, and the bathroom offers a corner bath and separate toilet.
"With nothing left to do this home is move-in ready with an abundance of charm and fresh neutral interiors.
"A fully fenced level yard allows children or pets to play happily and safely."
Plus, "the location of this stunning home is ultra-convenient as it is positioned within a short stroll to shops, school, restaurants, cafes, hotel and beach. Come and view the beautiful character and warmth this home truly encapsulates."
