Developing the early interests

Pambula Village Preschool certainly knows how to celebrate Education Week.
"We will celebrate with a crazy hair day, as we come together socially and share a celebrative morning tea, extending our learning opportunities," director Kylie Royle of Pambula Village Preschool said.
"Education Week is a time for us to reflect and celebrate the importance of early education.
"Early education provides children with their first opportunities as they learn how to interact with peers, educators and parents.
"It is when children begin to develop interests that will stay with them throughout their lives."
Pambula Village Preschool provides children with a safe, secure and supportive learning environment, with friendly, passionate and caring educators.
They offer an educational program that supports individual children in all areas of growth and development.
Places at the preschool are limited, as the maximum number of children may only be exceeded in certain circumstances as set out in regulations.
The Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA) is the independent national authority that assists governments in administering the National Quality Framework (NQF) for children's education and care.
Located at 37 Toallo Street in Pambula, they are open from 8am to 5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays.
For more information about the preschool or to enquire about a place, please contact director Kylie Royle on 0427 084 782 or email at kylie.pambulavillagepreschool@gmail.com
Since 1988, Mumbulla School for Rudolf Steiner Education has been thoughtfully developing and enhancing their Bega campus.
The very first building was a commercial laundry converted into a beautiful kindergarten. Hundreds of children have felt the warmth and guidance of this space over the years.
In 2019 Mumbulla School business manager, Hallie Fernandez, negotiated to buy a portion of the vacant land adjacent to the school from the Spotlight Group - this was the former Spenco site.
With this new land purchase, Mumbulla School had a blank canvas to work with and the necessary space on which to build two new purpose-built kindergarten classrooms. The Commonwealth Block Grant Authority assisted in funding this capital building project.
"Anyone who has led a building project will be familiar with the twists and turns of buying land, preparing and planning for a school building, and working with architects, builders and trades people," Ms Fernandez said.
"The added complexity of a pandemic certainly meant we had to keep focussed on the outcome."
The outcome is now a beautiful kindergarten precinct with sun-filled classrooms and associated facilities. The classroom spaces are carefully decorated and furnished with the aim of nourishing the children's sense of wellbeing.
Multi-use equipment and natural materials allow the children to play and explore. Each room has a kitchen, including child-size sinks, a carpeted area for morning circle and nooks for storytelling and play.
There is a wide north-facing verandah that wraps around the front of the building offering a welcoming yet functional area in all weather.
This also provides the perfect spot for festivals with a view of Mumbulla Mountain as a backdrop.
"At Mumbulla School we pride ourselves on our nurturing, child-centred and play-based early childhood educational approach," education manager Reagan White said.
"Parents and carers of young children recognise the value of our Steiner play-based curriculum and we see this reflected in our strong enrolments.
"I encourage families to contact us if keen to enrol their children or learn more and we are always delighted to give tours."
This year, Mumbulla School is pleased to offer the Maddy Collins Scholarship. Created by Maddy's extended family, this scholarship will benefit children with additional needs who may wish to attend Mumbulla School.
The Maddy Collins Scholarship is now open for applicants. Criteria found on the school's website - closing date is August 31, 2022.
Located at 37 Bega St, phone 6492 3476 or see mumbullaschool.com.au
Bega High School offers a well-rounded education, with opportunities in the arts, sporting, vocational education and academics that set students up for the beginning of their professional lives.
"We offer the broadest curriculum in the Bega Valley; students choose from a range of quality subjects delivered by qualified teachers," principal Scott Defina said. "Our staff prepare the students to complete their schooling to the best of their ability and obtain the results they deserve."
The school's wellbeing system is underpinned by caring and dedicated teachers who work hard to ensure that all students feel that they are known, valued and cared for. In addition, Bega High School has been active in the implementation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education.
"Our recent celebrations in NAIDOC week will be complemented with a new Indigenous learning program where all students will participate in ongoing connected lessons during year meetings," Mr Defina said. "We value the identity, culture, heritage and languages of the area in which we live and learn and aim to foster a future that builds a nation founded on tolerance, respect and understandings of the unique place of its First Nations People."
All teachers at Bega High School are trained in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Competency and will undertake further mandatory training this term.
"Our school has collaborative relationships with local Djiringanj elders as well as expert knowledge and experience from our two Aboriginal Education liaison officers, Erika and Robbie. We are proud of the culturally safe areas in our school which include a dedicated Koori space and Yarning Circle."
Bega High School recognises student achievement and this year a new award will feature during Education Week. The 'Deputy Principal's Award' is a personal letter to exemplar students, acknowledging outstanding effort and achievement throughout the first semester of 2022, and will be sent home in the mail to those families.
At Bega High School they believe that students are Australia's future, and investment in quality, secular, public education should be at the forefront of community ideals.
Canberra Grammar School (CGS) is an independent Anglican co-ed school offering outstanding academic education, co-curricular opportunities and pastoral care, to day and boarding students of all backgrounds and faiths.
CGS is fully co-educational from pre-school to year 12, with boarding placements accommodating 135 students at full enrolment in the purpose-built boarding house, which forms part of the school's residential community.
CGS has always acknowledged the responsibility and commitment it takes to nurture students who are entrusted to the school's care.
CGS Boarding offers girls and boys in year 7-12 a home away from home, and allows students to develop their independence, to build a life-long set of friends as part of a unique community, while surrounded by dedicated pastoral care staff, international student support and access to a range of sports and co-curricular activities.
All boarders have access to Wi-Fi internet, computer areas and a library.
The Common Room is equipped with a kitchen, billiards table and television.
Students have access to laundry services and have catered meals provided in the beautiful Dining Hall.
Students also have access to a range of premier music and sporting facilities including a swimming pool, gymnasium and tennis.
The school is due to launch a brand-new state-of-the-art auditorium, music centre and library in August 2022.
The facility will have a 1400-seat auditorium, four music classrooms, up to 20 music tuition rooms and an approximately 450sqm library and independent learning space to cater to the growing needs of the school.
Boarders receive 24-hour, seven-day-a-week support from an incredible team of dedicated and caring professionals including resident and non-resident tutors, a registered nurse and a visiting doctor. As well as traditional term-time boarding, Canberra Grammar School offers flexible boarding to assist with the ever-changing needs of families.
Their goal in providing an unmatched boarding experience, as in every aspect of school life, is to respect and nurture all students as individuals, while supporting and celebrating their efforts to realise their aspirations.
For more information about Canberra Grammar School visit the website at cgs.act.edu.au or learn more about their upcoming expos and Open Days at cgs.act.edu.au/opendays
Bega Valley Driving School was founded in 2003.
Run by Alan and Deb Close, the school has instructed many of the region's locals, the majority of whom are in the latter stages of their high schooling.
They cover an area which reaches from approximately Narooma to Eden, and have two manual vehicles, three autos, and two qualified instructors available.
Their newest addition, Michael, joined in 2021. "His calm and friendly manner will put even the most nervous driver at ease," Deb said.
Meanwhile, Alan has been instructing for 20 years. He is also qualified to deliver the Keys2drive lessons, has been a facilitator and coach for the NSW Safer Drivers Course since 2014, and has also been a facilitator at the RYDA program since 2006.
Let's discuss those three government initiatives.
Firstly, as described by Service NSW, "Keys2drive is an Australian Government-funded program providing learner drivers and their parents/supervisors a free driving lesson with an accredited professional driving instructor. The lesson lasts for one hour and the learner will get training in the best ways to practise their driving."
NSW learners can claim this free driving lesson through Service NSW any time after they have obtained their learner licence.
Alan says that it is also quite beneficial to the parent or other guardian who will be supervising the learner at other times.
"At the end of the lesson, the parent has usually learned just as much," Alan said.
He also pointed out that a study by Monash University found that since its inception in 2008 this program has halved the crash risk of the drivers who took part. This suggests that a refresher for every learner's supervisor is also important.
The second program, the NSW Safer Drivers Course "can help you understand speed management, gap selection, hazard awareness, safe following distances, and how to keep driving safely when you get distracted," says Service NSW.
By doing the three hour group discussion, and a two hour coaching session in a vehicle, NSW learners earn 20 hours credit in their log books.
Alan says these courses are run about once a month in Merimbula or Bega.
And thirdly we have the RYDA program, which is conducted in various places all over Australia.
"Taking, largely, a student inquiry learning approach, RYDA becomes part of the school culture from the first to last day of a young person's high school life," says Road Safety Education Limited.
Alan also speaks highly of this program, noting that it conveys a lot of useful and first-hand information to young people in the classroom about how seriously things can go wrong, and it also takes them out onto a local closed course (Frogs Hollow kart track in this case) to demonstrate some of the physics, particularly stopping distances.
One of the difficult things to wrap your head around is the rate at which speed is reduced, which is generally about half the speed coming off in about the last quarter of the distance. What this means is even a slightly higher cruising speed will result in a noticeably longer stopping distance, or a surprisingly harder impact if you don't stop in time.
Another thing they do to really push the point home is to put a dummy on the track, and it usually gets cleaned up, which serves as a sobering reminder that the responsibility of controlling a motor vehicle is a situation of life and death importance.
The first five years of a child's life are monumental for building the foundations for life long learning and social-emotional wellbeing.
Nominated supervisor/educational leader/preschool teacher Kellie Rosseland said, "My passion is that all children receive amazing early childhood education.
"Education Week, for me, is firstly about recognising the importance of early childhood education.
"Secondly, it is about acknowledging the amazing educators of Merimbula Tura Kindergarten.
"And lastly, it is about showcasing some of the amazing learning that has been occurring at Merimbula Tura Kindergarten."
At Merimbula Tura Kindergarten the educators offer innovative curriculums that foster the unique qualities and abilities of all children, helping nurture the wholistic development of children.
"Some amazing programs I would like to highlight are the immersion of our wellbeing initiatives across the centre including mindfulness and yoga practices, the embedment of our Reconciliation Action Plan, the continual research into best practice teaching and learning including the implementation of a variety of key literacy and numeracy programs across the centre," she said.
"One program I have been sharing with our families is the Let's Count Program. I invite all families across the Bega Valley to check it out via the Let's Count Facebook Messenger Bot.
"This is an interactive platform that uses everyday activities and objects to suggest ways in which families can support their children's maths learning throughout everyday experiences.
"The activities are all designed to help children notice, explore and talk about mathematics."
Kellie has spent over a decade at Merimbula Tura Kindergarten and for her the most special aspect of their service and what sets them apart is the team of experienced and dedicated educators that have together spent almost 160 years educating the children of Merimbula-Tura Kindergarten.
"The educators are passionate about the importance of early childhood education and giving children, and their families a safe, loving and supportive environment to learn, play and grow," she said.
As there is quite an extensive wait to join the centre, they would like to invite all families to join the waitlist for 2023 and 2024 if they would like to become part of the MTK family.
Located at 44 Sapphire Coast Drive in Merimbula phone the friendly team at Merimbula Tura Kindergarten on 6495 3304 or email at info@merimbulaturakindergarten.com.
For more details, see the comprehensive website at merimbulaturakindergarten.com
This year Bega Valley Public School is celebrating the Education Week theme 'Creating futures - education changes lives' with a week of activities showcasing the fabulous learning opportunities happening across their school.
"On Monday we are launching the week with a virtual assembly with all the other schools in the state on our brand-new main learning displays (MLDs) that have been installed across every classroom," principal Melissa Fay said.
"This is an interactive digital system that replaced our traditional teaching displays such as whiteboards and projectors.
"On Thursday morning we will be having an Education Week assembly where we will be acknowledging quality learning happening across our school and hopefully have a few alumni visiting to talk about their achievements since leaving school.
"We will then be opening up our classrooms so parents and our community can observe a lesson and share in their child's learning journey.
"Perhaps their child might be able to teach their parents a new concept or skill.
"To finish the celebrations for Thursday, we are inviting parents and the community to stay for lunch and enjoy a picnic with their child and our staff.
"On Friday we are having a dress-up day where students can come dressed as their 'future self' and enjoy student-led games by our senior students and school leaders. We are always interested to see what our students aspire to be when they grow up."
Education Week is important because it is an opportunity for schools to showcase all the amazing opportunities afforded to their students and to celebrate the wide variety of achievements across the school.
For the past two years, students, staff and the community have had to endure so many hardships and challenges and this is an opportunity for them to come together and share the joy of teaching and learning that happens every day at schools.
It is so important to have strong connections between home and school and Education Week is another fantastic opportunity to bring the two together.
"Our school prides itself on inclusivity," she said. "We are a school for every child and our passionate and committed teachers deliver a diverse range of programs that cater for the individual needs of every student.
"We have programs in coding and robotics, environmental programs that care for our vegetable, flower and cultural gardens, and a wide range of performing arts and sporting programs.
"To help our students find their interests and cultivate their talents so that every child can taste success. We are deeply committed to making sure our students are known, valued and cared for."
The school's strong literacy and numeracy programs are supported by very experienced and dedicated staff.
Their specialist teachers such as their assistant principal's curriculum and Instruction, interventionist teachers and COVID intensive learning and support teachers work in classrooms every day to ensure student growth in literacy and numeracy is supported.
"We provide comprehensive Performing Arts programs with music, band, choir and dance being taught across the school," Ms Fay added.
"Our school also has strong sporting programs and achievements with teams and individuals representing at high levels such as NSW state in swimming and cross country."
Contact Bega Valley Public School on 6492 1280.
'Creating futures - education changes lives', the theme of Education Week 2022 in NSW, will be celebrated in a wide variety of ways at Sapphire Coast Anglican College in Bega.
As a special treat for both students and staff, they are hosting their inaugural 'Educator in Residence', the renowned, Brisbane-based education consultant Greg Mitchell for the entire week.
"Greg visited the College in April 2022 and focused on making lessons engaging, empowering, exciting and fun," principal Mr David Proudlove said. "His impact was so profound, we decided we would like not just 'quality time', but 'quantity time' with Greg, hence the invitation to return so soon.
"While Greg has a vast array of ideas for August 1-5 sessions from pre-kindergarten to year 12, his own dyslexia and self-confessed difficulties endears him to many students and their parents.
"Greg will certainly highlight ways, some conventional and others uniquely his, to succeed whatever learning challenges exist."
Sapphire Coast Anglican College will also host former students, asking them to share their stories and inspire the next generation of graduates to be bold and ambitious.
Staff members who lead programs such as the Young Scientist competition, will also reflect on successes for their students over the years.
"Our Discovery Program, offering extension challenges in fields such as robotics, mathematics and literature will also focus closely on the career applications of these pursuits during Education Week," Mr Proudlove said.
Students and staff are drawn from as far north as Bermagui, south to Eden and up into the mountains around Bemboka.
"With strong representation from communities including Bega, Tathra, Tura Beach and Merimbula, ours is a diverse and high-energy, creative and innovative community on a beautiful, expansive campus.
"We have the dual advantage of being small enough, with just under 400 students, pre-kindergarten to year 12, to know every student well, whilst being part of the Anglican Diocese of Canberra and Goulburn, an organisation with a long-term vision and resources needed in a growing school.
"Our reputation has led to an increasing demand for places due to our student-centred focus, Christian approach and community-minded nature.
"We strive to show 100 per cent kindness in our words, thoughts and actions through demonstration of our values: Compassion, Honesty, Respect, Integrity, Service and Thankfulness.
"We can take students at all year levels where places are available."
Contact registrar Aimee Abraham on 6494 7777, or email aimee.abraham@scac.nsw.edu.au to arrange a tour with the principal.
At Merimbula Public School, students are empowered to achieve at their highest capability.
"We believe that every student should be challenged to learn and continually improve through engagement in dynamic teaching and learning programs, an environment of high expectations and support, and via access to an extensive and inclusive curriculum that addresses individual student needs, ensuring that all adjustments lead to improved learning," principal Michelle Huddleston said.
"Through all facets of school life, our motto is 'Excellence, Opportunity, Success'. The purpose of all stakeholders at Merimbula Public School is to ensure that our school aims to provide an environment where achieving one's best is inevitable."
Staff at Merimbula Public School work collaboratively, ensuring: all students have a successful transition to school and a strong start to their education; every student is known, valued and cared for; every student, teacher and leader improves each year; and every student is engaged and challenged in their learning to achieve individual learning goals.
All students also have strong literacy and numeracy foundations, with the school implementing a whole school, consistent synthetic phonics program.
"Our students learn deep content knowledge, develop confidence in their ability to learn and take part in a range of innovating learning opportunities and supportive wellbeing programs to develop resilience," Mrs Huddleston said.
Merimbula Public School has embraced innovative technology and has world class: facilities, spaces for sport and physical education, an innovative library/technology lab and flexible classroom and library learning spaces.
Interactive whiteboards, sets of laptops and Chromebooks are also available in all learning spaces, to support face-to-face and online learning initiatives.
Quality literacy, numeracy and extracurricular resources are also available to all students.
"At Merimbula Public School our focus is to provide a caring, friendly and engaging environment whereby students, through high impact teaching programs, experience a variety of academic and extracurricular opportunities designed to cater for their individual needs," Mrs Huddleston said.
"The school's specialist teachers also ensure the delivery of dynamic physical education, music and Japanese language programs.
"This results in Merimbula Public School students reaching not only their potential, but the highest level in a range of sporting, performing arts and academic ventures."
The school is continually improving their world class facilities. "Within the coming weeks, our new state of the art modular pump track will be operational. Our students are looking forward to developing their skills as part of our new skateboarding, scooter and cycling program," Mrs Huddleston said.
"We already see exceptional achievements in academic areas, the arts, sports and more. Last week one of our students received a bronze medal in the Snowboard Cross event at the Interschools Snow Sports Championship. Who knows, our school could be supporting one of the next Olympic skateboarding champions."
Merimbula Public School is also looking forward to opening a new building in the coming months, which will host a before and after school care and vacation care service.
2023 Kindergarten enrolment interviews and tours have already commenced, with over 50 students already enrolled to be part of next year's Kindergarten family.
To book your child's enrolment interview and tour, call the school on 6495 1266.
Find opportunities for your children to get moving, or even yourself at FLING Physical Theatre.
Bega's own youth dance company provides classes and performances for young people across the Bega Valley and the South Coast Region.
Benefits
Currently led by co-artistic directors Rob McCredie and Gabrielle Rose, the not for profit organisation employs local and visiting professional artists to create original performances, and provides broad reaching Community Engagement, Education and Outreach programs.
FLING's core program is the FLING Company whose performers aged 14-18 are directly involved in the creation of exciting major projects, which then tour within the Bega Valley region and often beyond.
FLING also provides two younger company programs YFLING and FLUX Creators for ages seven to 14.
"FLING's programming is designed to inspire, with opportunities for people of all ages and interest in the arts to be engaged as performers, collaborators and audience," co-artistic director Gabrielle Rose said. "The arts is a valuable sector that promotes critical thinking, problem solving and expression, and is shaping the future leaders of our communities."
FLING projects are diverse in content and style, reflecting issues relevant to our community. Young people create the content in collaboration with the artists, referencing their own experiences.
FLING's Community Engagement program involves styles such as Contemporary Dance, Ballet, Dance Gym, Parkour, Tap, Jazz, Performance Improvisation and Adult Dance classes.
All teachers have tertiary training and professional industry experience.
FLING Company projects have been presented in the 2020 Sydney Festival, and have won an Australian Dance Award and the Way Ahead Mental Health Award for youth for 'My Black Dog'.
Recently the FLING Company attended the Australian Youth Dance Festival in Melbourne with professional artists and fellow youth dance artists.
21st birthday
This year FLING is celebrating their 21st birthday and the whole community is invited to join the party.
All of FLING's classes and programs are open for bookings, plus there will be special performances througout the year so get involved.
For more information contact Gabrielle on 0413 294 554 or email gabby@flingphysicaltheatre.com.au