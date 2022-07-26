Empowered for excellence

Emphasising road safety Advertising Feature

Important programs: Learner drivers benefit from both class-based education as well as practical in-car instruction. Photo: Supplied

Bega Valley Driving School was founded in 2003.

Run by Alan and Deb Close, the school has instructed many of the region's locals, the majority of whom are in the latter stages of their high schooling.

They cover an area which reaches from approximately Narooma to Eden, and have two manual vehicles, three autos, and two qualified instructors available.

Their newest addition, Michael, joined in 2021. "His calm and friendly manner will put even the most nervous driver at ease," Deb said.

Meanwhile, Alan has been instructing for 20 years. He is also qualified to deliver the Keys2drive lessons, has been a facilitator and coach for the NSW Safer Drivers Course since 2014, and has also been a facilitator at the RYDA program since 2006.

Let's discuss those three government initiatives.

Firstly, as described by Service NSW, "Keys2drive is an Australian Government-funded program providing learner drivers and their parents/supervisors a free driving lesson with an accredited professional driving instructor. The lesson lasts for one hour and the learner will get training in the best ways to practise their driving."

NSW learners can claim this free driving lesson through Service NSW any time after they have obtained their learner licence.

Alan says that it is also quite beneficial to the parent or other guardian who will be supervising the learner at other times.

"At the end of the lesson, the parent has usually learned just as much," Alan said.

He also pointed out that a study by Monash University found that since its inception in 2008 this program has halved the crash risk of the drivers who took part. This suggests that a refresher for every learner's supervisor is also important.

The second program, the NSW Safer Drivers Course "can help you understand speed management, gap selection, hazard awareness, safe following distances, and how to keep driving safely when you get distracted," says Service NSW.

By doing the three hour group discussion, and a two hour coaching session in a vehicle, NSW learners earn 20 hours credit in their log books.

Alan says these courses are run about once a month in Merimbula or Bega.

And thirdly we have the RYDA program, which is conducted in various places all over Australia.



"Taking, largely, a student inquiry learning approach, RYDA becomes part of the school culture from the first to last day of a young person's high school life," says Road Safety Education Limited.

Alan also speaks highly of this program, noting that it conveys a lot of useful and first-hand information to young people in the classroom about how seriously things can go wrong, and it also takes them out onto a local closed course (Frogs Hollow kart track in this case) to demonstrate some of the physics, particularly stopping distances.

One of the difficult things to wrap your head around is the rate at which speed is reduced, which is generally about half the speed coming off in about the last quarter of the distance. What this means is even a slightly higher cruising speed will result in a noticeably longer stopping distance, or a surprisingly harder impact if you don't stop in time.