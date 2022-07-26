What's On in the Bega Valley

Orchid Club
July 30
The Sapphire Coast Orchid Club's monthly meeting will cover flower arranging and preparing orchids for the upcoming orchid show in August at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. Meet at the CWA Hall, Bega at 2.30pm. Visitors welcome.
Motel Art Fair
July 29,30
Meet, and buy artworks from 20 local artists who will each take over a room in Eden's Nimo Motel, creating a personal gallery space in which to display and sell their works. With food, bar, live music and DJs its a great night, or day, out. Friday, July 29 is VIP opening night, 6-9pm with Chinese street food stall and Longstocking Brewery Bar, Bega Sound Collective DJs and performances, tickets $10. Saturday, July 30 is a free day, open to the public 10am-4pm with woodfired pizza, coffee and live music. Register/buy tickets online at www.artmonthsapphirecoast.com.au.
Heart is a Wasteland
August 4-5
ILBIJERRI Theatre Company is bringing three performances of Heart Is A Wasteland by John Harvey to the Bega Valley Civic Centre at 7pm on Thursday August 4, and at 1pm and 7pm on Friday, August 5. Heart is a Wasteland combines First Nations storytelling in a live music love story, set on the road through Australia's heartland. Doors open one hour before the show and the BVCCC bar will be open for drinks and snacks before evening performances. The performance runs for 75 minutes. Show is suitable for ages 15+ and contains strong language and sexual references. Information and bookings via thetwyford.com.au/4-5-august-2022-heart-is-a-wasteland/
Walawaani Muriyira-Waraga
August 13
Walawaani Muriyira-Waraga (Whale Season Opening Event) will be marking the official opening of the 2022 whale migration season and is hosted in Bermagui. The special event will bring the local community together to celebrate the cultural significance of this annual migration to the local Yuin people. The event will feature local Aboriginal speakers and demonstrations, an ocean paddle out to welcome the whales and whale themed talks by local experts. Visit the website at:sapphirecoast.com.au/walawaani-muriyira-waraga.
Far South Film Festival
August 19-21
The Far South Film Festival showcases stories told by regional and remote filmmakers from around Australia. Kicking off the festival is the VIP launch party on Friday night, August 19, with a film noir theme. Festival sessions where the finalists have their films screened, are at the Picture Show Man Cinema, Merimbula or online. There's also afternoon tea, Q&As and a gala awards ceremony at Twyford Hall and a networking dinner on the Saturday evening. See farsouthfilmfestival.com for full details and tickets.
