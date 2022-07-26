What's On in the Bega Valley

ILBIJERRI Theatre Company is bringing three performances of Heart Is A Wasteland by John Harvey to the Bega Valley Civic Centre at 7pm on Thursday August 4, and at 1pm and 7pm on Friday, August 5. Heart is a Wasteland combines First Nations storytelling in a live music love story, set on the road through Australia's heartland. Doors open one hour before the show and the BVCCC bar will be open for drinks and snacks before evening performances. The performance runs for 75 minutes. Show is suitable for ages 15+ and contains strong language and sexual references. Information and bookings via thetwyford.com.au/4-5-august-2022-heart-is-a-wasteland/

