Enjoy spectacular views

"Simply spectacular views are a feature of this executive home looking over to Twofold Bay and Mount Imlay while taking in the vibrant Port of Eden with a front row seat when passenger cruise ships arrive," said agent Grant Holman.
A large living room at the front of the house takes in the morning sun and water views from both sides.
The flexible layout makes it "a spacious two or three bedroom home with a sitting room adjoining one of the two living areas able to serve as a third bedroom."
The main bedroom comprises a fully renovated ensuite, a walk-in robe and north-facing water views.
"The updated kitchen includes ample storage, a breakfast bar and looks out to the large entertainment deck and the stunning views. The main bathroom has also been completely renovated."
Additionally, "a new roof, new front patio entry, new double glazed windows and sliders, freshly painted and new lighting are just a few more of the recent improvements."
The side driveway to the double garage under the home also gives access to the backyard for parking on this 1030 square metre block.
As for the location, "Rotary Park with its headland viewing platform are a 180m easy walk and the wharf district is just down the hill."
This is "a rare property in one of the most sought-after locations on the beautiful Sapphire Coast."
