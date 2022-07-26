Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

261 Imlay Street, Eden

By House of the Week
July 26 2022 - 11:45pm
Enjoy spectacular views

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 261 Imlay Street, Eden
  • $1.3-$1.4million
  • Agency: InHouse Real Estate
  • Contact: Grant Holman 0409 623 521
  • Inspect: By appointment

"Simply spectacular views are a feature of this executive home looking over to Twofold Bay and Mount Imlay while taking in the vibrant Port of Eden with a front row seat when passenger cruise ships arrive," said agent Grant Holman.

