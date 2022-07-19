Merimbula Diggers unearth a win following extended break

The Merimbula Diggers made the most of an extended break with a 60-point win over Bermagui in round 11 of Sapphire Coast AFL.
Following a forfeited game and two bye rounds, the Diggers' senior men were on target at home on Saturday, kicking 13.7 (85) to the Breakers' 3.7 (25).
Charlie Buckingham and Kris Collins kicked four goals apiece in the victory, while Jedd Martyn was among the best on ground and added two of his own.
Narooma B snuck home against Pambula, kicking two fourth quarter goals to the Panthers' single behind to claim the tight win 7.8 (50) to 7.5 (47).
It was easier going for Narooma A, who accounted for the Bega Bombers 16.11 (107) to 2.3 (15).
Michael Talbott and Jordan Lang did the most damage on the scoreboard, kicking five and four majors respectively.
Tathra was also too strong for its opponent, defeating the Eden Whalers 13.7 (85) to 8.6 (54).
Evenly matched at 6.3 (39) each at half time, the Sea Eagles went on to pile on seven more goals through the second half.
Luke Taylor slotted four, backed up by Clint Phillips and Shane Gartside with three apiece.
This coming weekend Narooma will host a feast of football with Lions B playing Pambula and Lions A up against Tathra. Meanwhile Merimbula will host the Bombers and Bermagui will play Eden.
