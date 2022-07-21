What's On in the Bega Valley

Jazz Club
July 21
See the Roger Clark Quartet featuring Roger Clark on alto, Doug Kuhn on bass, Rory Clark on keyboard, Larry Kean on drums at the Down South Jazz Club, Club Sapphire on Thursday, July 21. Cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors. Music starts at 7.30 pm. Book by email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Moana
July 21-23
Lumen Christi's talented students are on a countdown to opening night for Moana the musical on Thursday July 21 at 6.30pm. Performances are also on Friday, July 22 and Saturday July 23. Over 100 students are involved in the production. Tickets at trybooking.com
Nethercote Market
July 23
Enjoy a morning out to buy fresh local produce, have a BBQ brekky or catch up with friends at the winter Nethercote Market. In season will be apples, cauliflowers, cabbage, eggs, garlic, honey, Jerusalem artichokes, kale, kiwifruit, lemons, limes, mandarins, mint, nuts, oranges, parsley, potatoes, pumpkin, spinach and sweet potato. Market 8am-noon at Nethercote Hall.
Corey Legge
July 23
Corey Legge plays heartfelt alt-country and rock, drawing influence from his wholesome upbringing amongst the fertile pastures surrounding Bega at Twyford Hall, 8pm Saturday, July 23. Support act Sam Stevenson. All tickets $20. Book at twyfordhall.com.au or phone 6495 7435.
Woodies Time
July 23
Access the power tools at Bega Woodies. This will be a free event for all genders, abilities, ages (12+). Make a chopping board, or a box, or BYO project across two Saturdays, July 23 and August 20. Bring safety gear for eyes and ears if you can. BYO lunch and snacks but tea and coffee will be provided. Numbers limited, RSVP for one, or both events at events.humanitix.com/woodies-time. Bega Woodies is located at 1346 Tarraganda Lane. More information Sarah Davis on 0497 612 791.
South Coast Timber Eden Cup
July 24
Head to the track at Sapphire Coast Turf Club for the South Coast Timber Eden Cup Race Day! There will be free buses to and from the track with pick up times and locations on the Sapphire Coast Turf Club website. For bookings or info email sapphireracing@bigpond.com or contact the club on 6494 1899.
Intro to taiko
July 26 onwards
Stonewave Taiko has a four-week Intro to Taiko at Cobargo School of Arts Hall on Tuesdays, 4-5.30pm on July 26, August 2, 9, 16. Cost $100 adult/$75 concession/child for the four week course and is open to anyone age 10 and over. Call Mahamati 0448 248 322/email stonewavetaiko@gmail.com to book or for more information.
