What's On in the Bega Valley

Access the power tools at Bega Woodies. This will be a free event for all genders, abilities, ages (12+). Make a chopping board, or a box, or BYO project across two Saturdays, July 23 and August 20. Bring safety gear for eyes and ears if you can. BYO lunch and snacks but tea and coffee will be provided. Numbers limited, RSVP for one, or both events at events.humanitix.com/woodies-time. Bega Woodies is located at 1346 Tarraganda Lane. More information Sarah Davis on 0497 612 791.