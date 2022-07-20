Roger Clark Quartet to perform at Merimbula's Down South Jazz Club

On Thursday, July 21, at Club Sapphire, the Down South Jazz Club presents The Roger Clark Quartet featuring Roger Clark on alto, Doug Kuhn on bass, Rory Clark on keyboard and Larry Kean on drums.
Roger Clark is a veteran of jazz. Having sold his pushbike at an early age to buy his first alto, he has worked throughout his musical career to emulate bop legends such as Charlie Parker and Phil Woods.
He is an accomplished player whose parameters remain tied to orthodox bop language. Roger has developed his own sound, making the most of the dynamic contrast and colour in his own playing, while simultaneously allowing other band members their own space to shine.
Roger also has the enviable ability to adapt his style to suit any vocalist and any occasion.
Doug Kuhn started playing jazz when he got his first bass in the mid-sixties. Equally at home in small groups reading chord charts and big bands following the dots, Doug is a regular at many of Australia's main jazz festivals.
Career highlights include: playing with Dudley Moore at the Musician's Club, being in the support band for the Duke Ellington Orchestra and meeting many of the Duke's musicians, playing with the remaining Red Onions 55 years after Doug bought one of their LPs - his first jazz record, backing Normie Rowe and Marcia Hines at Moomba in front of 20,000 fans, and having a five-night a week residency with the Anne and Johnny Hawker Band and backing international floorshow acts including Englebert Humperdink and Gerry Marsden from Gerry and the Pacemakers.
Jazz piano prodigy Rory Clark grew up in a musical family and showed considerable promise from a very early age. In 2004, Rory attended a master class in New York City with the legendary pianist McCoy Tyner. Since then he has worked with some of the best names internationally including vocalists Lynda Lawrence, Salena Jones from USA and Trudy Kerr from the UK.
Rory has also recorded several albums under his own name with the ABC which have received international airplay across leading radio stations and online streaming platforms.
As a lifelong musician Larry Kean's passion and flair for jazz can be appreciated by audiences whether he is playing in an intimate quartet or a full blown 18-piece big band. His style is enthralling, bringing understated control and dynamic energy together seamlessly.
Larry has performed with the Victoria Police Show Band and toured Ireland with the Victoria Police Pipe Band. Recently, he has recorded and performed with Roger Clark (alto saxophone), Groovin' Easy Orchestra, Downbeat Big Band and 32 Bars In 32 Bars. Larry has graced the stage with Melbourne Theatre Company, Michael Edgely Circus, Community Brass Bands, Grand Wazoo (soul rhythm blues) and residencies in restaurants.
This entertaining evening of jazz will cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30 pm. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on our website. You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door. The Club Sapphire bistro opens at 5.30 pm for those who wish to have a meal first.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
