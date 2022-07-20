Merimbula News Weekly
Roger Clark Quartet to perform at Merimbula's Down South Jazz Club

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:30am
Roger Clark and Larry Kean.

On Thursday, July 21, at Club Sapphire, the Down South Jazz Club presents The Roger Clark Quartet featuring Roger Clark on alto, Doug Kuhn on bass, Rory Clark on keyboard and Larry Kean on drums.

