A sizzler in South Pambula

"You'll be over the moon with this immaculate, four bedroom home positioned on an elevated near-level allotment with open space to the rear and parkland directly across the road," said agent Chris Wilson.
"Spacious throughout and boasting an all day sunny aspect, the home comprises a large L-shaped main living [area which is] kept cosy with a slow-combustion heater and a split system, a well set-out fully-equipped kitchen adjoining the family and dining [area, which you'll then see] flowing out to a fantastic covered deck and alfresco living area perfect for family barbeques," Chris explained.
The main bedroom features an ensuite, and the remaining accommodation is also spacious with three "excellent oversized bedrooms".
There is a "super-functional three-way main bathroom including a separate water closet, a beaut laundry out to a fully-established and fenced rear yard which includes a veggie garden, a fire pit and a garden shed."
Storage and energy generation make things "complete with a generous double drive-through garage and a cost-saving back-to-grid solar system," Chris enthuses.
The location is fabulous as well.
This address is "just three minutes drive from all the conveniences of historic Pambula village and an extra five minutes to the beach.
"You'll be thrilled to bits," Chris exclaimed.
