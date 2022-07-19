Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

26 George Street South Pambula

By House of the Week
Updated July 19 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sizzler in South Pambula

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 26 George Street South Pambula
  • $825,000
  • Agency: Chris Wilson Real Estate
  • Contact: Chris Wilson 0427 003 406
  • Inspect: By appointment

"You'll be over the moon with this immaculate, four bedroom home positioned on an elevated near-level allotment with open space to the rear and parkland directly across the road," said agent Chris Wilson.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.