'Profound and uplifting' one-woman play on at Twyford Hall, Merimbula

Described by the New York Times as 'thrilling and engaging - universal, profound... and uplifting' Joan Didion's celebrated memoir The Year of Magical Thinking is brought to life by Green Room Award-winning actor Jillian Murray in a critically-acclaimed solo performance that reunites her with director Laurence Strangio (L'amante Anglaise national tour 2019).
Performed at Twford Hall this staging from Critical Stages Touring to local audiences is on Saturday, July 16 at 7.30pm.
This highly personal account of loss through the lens of hope unpacks a surreal and overwhelming time in Didion's life as she faces the sudden loss of her husband John, and later her daughter Quintana.
Deeply moving, sometimes funny, and ultimately joyful, this is one woman's story of the journey to find acceptance, and the lessons learnt in letting go.
It has had a sellout premiere season at Melbourne's FortyFiveDownstairs, and is a production that is a must-see for fans of great drama.
The show is recommended for lovers of great drama aged 15+ (moderate language, adult themes).
More information and tickets are available from thetwyford.com.au or call 6495 7435.
