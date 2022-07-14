Merimbula News Weekly
'Profound and uplifting' one-woman play on at Twyford Hall, Merimbula

Updated July 14 2022
The Year of Magical Thinking is brought to life by Green Room Award-winning actor Jillian Murray.

Described by the New York Times as 'thrilling and engaging - universal, profound... and uplifting' Joan Didion's celebrated memoir The Year of Magical Thinking is brought to life by Green Room Award-winning actor Jillian Murray in a critically-acclaimed solo performance that reunites her with director Laurence Strangio (L'amante Anglaise national tour 2019).

