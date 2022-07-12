Jonathan Vincent remembered at Merimbula Tennis Club by friends and partner

Keen tennis player Jonathan Vincent of Merimbula was remembered at Merimbula Tennis Club with bright colours, social matches and a lunch.
Jonathan lost his battle with cancer on January 18 when he was 59.
The memorial day was held on what would have been his 60th birthday, July 11 and was attended by friends and Jonathan's partner John Holmes.
In discussion with John it was decided to have a memorial which coincided with a social club morning, something that Jonathan so enjoyed.
Jonathan and John were married on August 23, 2020, celebrating almost 26 years of their relationship.
Towards the end of Jonathan's illness he returned to Merimbula for home-based palliative care with John.
"This is a celebration of Jonathan's life. There was no service, he didn't want one but he loved his tennis and they all loved him and so it was decided to do this on his birthday," John said.
Tennis player Michael Quinlan wrote the following tribute to Jonathan:
RIP Jonno
We'll remember Jonno sometimes when we play on -
His tricky, slice backhand will never quite be gone.
On the court and off it he fought until the last -
We all admired his grit when hope was fading fast.
You could always bet he'd play another set -
Canny shots and banter showed he wasn't beaten yet.
Though you retired hurt as injured players do -
As a cheerful livewire, Jonno, we picture you.
Michael Quinlan
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
