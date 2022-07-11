Community bands play at Mallacoota

On Sunday, June 10 the Sapphire Coast Concert Band and Sapphire Coast Jazz Band held a concert at the Mallacoota Mudbrick Pavilion, also known as the the Muddie, near the Lions Park, Mallacoota.
The concert band kicked off the afternoon's entertainment with an offering of classical items from the entire band, plus items from a flute trio and woodwind quartet and a special solo sax performance from Ryan Piccione.
Sapphire Coast Jazz Band presented a lively program with selections including from jazz greats John Coltrane and Charlie Parker after kicking off with an original from band leader Paul Dion, called Birdies Blues. There were also foot tapping jazz standards which saw some take to the dance floor.
Each member of the band featured at throughout the program with improvished jazz solos. Ryan and Paul played a specially arranged duet for alto saxes.
Muddie organisers offered afternoon tea and mulled wine and the band was invited to return.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
