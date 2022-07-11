Merimbula News Weekly
Community bands play at Mallacoota

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 12 2022 - 12:11am, first published July 11 2022 - 5:10am
The Sapphire Coast Jazz Band entertained at the Mallacoota Muddie.

On Sunday, June 10 the Sapphire Coast Concert Band and Sapphire Coast Jazz Band held a concert at the Mallacoota Mudbrick Pavilion, also known as the the Muddie, near the Lions Park, Mallacoota.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

