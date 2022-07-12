"Oaklands Road is one of the most premier streets in the iconic Pambula Village for the ultimate in lifestyle living, with pubs, cafes and shops," said agent Hayden Ferencz.
The home is a refurbished two or three bedroom 1960s beach cottage, plus there is a separate one bedroom studio, all set on "four magnificent fairly-level acres."
Completely remodelled, the home has "lovingly held onto all the desirable traits of yesteryear with the added luxury and mod-cons of the now. Experience pure bliss by coming home to a real steam room experience for a total body detox, or soak in the extra-deep bath," he said.
"Floor heating in the bathroom and en-suite keep the wet areas superbly warm all winter and two reverse-cycle air-conditioners keep the home and studio comfortable all year round."
Energy efficient features include "solar passive heating, fully insulated walls, a ceiling dual insulated with Earthwool, dual solid timber flooring and double-glazed windows."
The kitchen features a Smeg appliance package with an induction cooktop and dual ovens. Bi-folding windows in the kitchen open onto the full length north-facing deck.
"The 18x9metre extra-tall shed is going to blow you away. The shed is a familiar memory for the local farmers who used it frequently as a stock feed store in days gone by."
