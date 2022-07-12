Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

65a Oaklands Road, Pambula

By House of the Week
July 12 2022 - 10:30pm
The ultimate in lifestyle

3 BED | 3 BATH | 6 CAR

  • 65a Oaklands Road, Pambula
  • Contact agent for price
  • Agency: One Agency Dwyer Properties
  • Contact: Hayden Ferencz 0487 001 525
  • Inspect: By appointment

"Oaklands Road is one of the most premier streets in the iconic Pambula Village for the ultimate in lifestyle living, with pubs, cafes and shops," said agent Hayden Ferencz.

