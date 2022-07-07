New expanded space for Pambula's Black Daisy Trading

Michelle Pettigrove, owner of Black Daisy Trading along with Michelle Collins, admits the move to new premises came about as a bit of a surprise.
Michelle said they were ready to renew the lease on their successful homewares shop in Quondola St, Pambula which had been their home for six years, when their landlord said he wouldn't be renewing.
Advertisement
"We spent 24 hours crying about it. We'd built up such a great business and felt that we'd had the rug pulled from underneath us," Michelle said.
But what it did was force the business women to assess what they really wanted from the business and motivated them into action.
READ MORE:
In deciding what to do about the situation they came to the conclusion it would be far better to own their commercial property so that the same thing couldn't happen again.
"We decided to put our money where our mouth is and purchased what had been the Hospitality Shop on Bullara St, Pambula."
But it wasn't an easy process; they looked at 17 different properties and even approached people where the premises were not up for sale.
On June 30, after helping to find storage for some of the hospitality supplies in the shop, the two Michelles and their "silent partners" took over.
"It's an ugly duckling but it's a big space, it has parking right outside the front door and is in a great place," Michelle said.
"We've had very positive feedback about staying in Pambula and we did want to stay there. We're gently stretching the footprint of Pambula," Michelle said.
The current lease finishes at the end of September and so there is a lot of work to do in the next two and a half months but they have been lucky enough to secure the building professionals they need to help them get the space ready.
"It's double the space we have at the moment; we represent 50 local artists and will be able to commit more space to them plus a broader range of homewares, almost all of them are Australian and eco friendly.
"We are going to have locally-made furniture which is custom-designed and made from sustainable Australian hardwood," Michelle said.
And the space will be big enough to include a cafe in the footprint.
"We're on the lookout for someone keen to run a cafe, someone keen and creative and with energy to start up. We will fit out the space and will be leasing it out and we're hoping the two businesses will be sympathic to each other.
Advertisement
We love what we do and want to keep having fun. It was heartbreaking to lose the current shop but it motivated us into action; it forced us to assess what we really wanted and so it will be bigger and better," Michelle said.
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.