What's On in the Bega Valley

The Bamford Blues Band has a line up that is rare these days. Rick Bamford is joined by three of his sons along with drummer Gavin Kelly and sax/harp player James Hoogstad, who Rick says are "brothers from another mother". Check out their rollicking rock and blues offerings on July 9 at The Grand Hotel Bega 8pm, and then again on July 10 where they will be the guest performers at the Candelo Blues Club Jam held at the Top Pub Pambula from 1pm.