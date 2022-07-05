Merimbula News Weekly
Club Sapphire is looking for developer interest in its plan for Merimbula units

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
July 5 2022 - 9:00am
The proposed units from Club Sapphire could be built by a developer if there is sufficient interest.

Club Sapphire has decided to investigate developer interest for its site at 95/97 Main St, Merimbula.

