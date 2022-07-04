Six sisters reunite in Merimbula to celebrate family memories

Six sisters chose Merimbula as the place to reunite and celebrate the memory of their mother and father who passed away in 2013.
One of the sisters, Christina Campbell said they had chosen Merimbula because it was the place they often visited as a family.
Advertisement
"We are getting together for the first time in almost 10 years to remember the passing of our parents who died within 12 weeks of each other.
"We all grew up in Bairnsdale, mum and dad always took us up to Merimbula to holiday when we were young. So it was only fitting that we meet in Merimbula to remember them," Christina said.
The six sisters also have two brothers who did not attend but with one sister travelling from Adelaide, one from Melbourne, one from Ireland, and the other three based in Bairnsdale and Lakes Entrance, co-ordininating the six sisters travel plans were difficult enough.
"Mum was Maureen Shanahan and dad was John Campbell, the butcher in Bairnsdale for many years. He had a tenor voice and sung at St Mary's Church, Bairnsdale for over 50 years," Christina said.
Christina recalled going to Magic Mountain and also being one of eight kids squashed in the car. With a big family, caravaning and camping were a big part of the holidays with barbecues the best way to feed the family.
Christina said that although their dad liked to try his hand at fishing, he had no patience and within 10 minutes had given the bait he had just bought, to someone else on the wharf.
The sisters had a weekend of fun and fond memories planned including dinner at Wheelers and barefoot bowls at Club Sapphire.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.