Live an enviable lifestyle

"Privately situated overlooking a stunning vista of beautifully manicured, lush green fairways framed with the sapphire blue waters of the Pacific Ocean in the backdrop, this impressive property offers a luxury home and lifestyle," said agent James Cravana.
It has been "designed for easy living with no stairs, wheelchair access and a fantastic floorplan that will suit a broad range of buyers. Generous spaces, 9 foot ceilings, hardwood timber floors and the versatility of having separate zones are just a few of the many features. Accommodation includes three bedrooms, a large office or fourth bedroom, two bathrooms and two independent living areas. The master bedroom is positioned to take in the views and incorporates a walk-in robe and an ensuite."
The main bedroom also has reverse-cycle air-conditioning, as does the heart of the home. "The first class kitchen includes a butler's pantry, soft-close cabinetry, stone benches and stainless steel appliances," while "the large inviting alfresco balcony under a soaring gabled roofline is the perfect outdoor entertaining space."
With the property having direct golf course access, the subfloor was made for a golf cart with a concrete floor, power and lighting. A double lock-up garage has internal access, plus there's "drive through access to the rear and plenty of extra open space for the boat and caravan on this large 1154 square metre block."
