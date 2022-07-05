Live an enviable lifestyle

It has been "designed for easy living with no stairs, wheelchair access and a fantastic floorplan that will suit a broad range of buyers. Generous spaces, 9 foot ceilings, hardwood timber floors and the versatility of having separate zones are just a few of the many features. Accommodation includes three bedrooms, a large office or fourth bedroom, two bathrooms and two independent living areas. The master bedroom is positioned to take in the views and incorporates a walk-in robe and an ensuite."