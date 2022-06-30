What to do if an employee is injured at work?

No doubt all employers want their workers to enjoy the safe work environment and freedom from injury and illness that they deserve. But accidents, regrettably, do happen.

Employees and other workers who are injured can take up the option of making a claim for a workplace injury whether or not their employer is at fault. The law provides that a claim can be made an injury if it arises out of, or in the course of, employment if the employment is a 'significant contributing factor.

So, what to do you do if one of your workers develops an illness or suffers as an injury in your workplace, or as a result of their employment with you?

The four steps you should take in this situation are:

Treat Preserve Report & record Investigate and improve

Treat

Especially for a workplace injury, the first and most important thing to do is treat the injured worker and all of your employees to minimise the harm of the incident. Make the incident site safe. Call emergency services if required. Arrange appropriate medical attention for the injured worker. If necessary, arrange counselling for other affected employees.

After this initial activity, or as a first step if an employee reports that their doctor has diagnosed them with a work-related illness, ensure you continue to encourage the relevant worker to seek and maintain medical treatment.



Of course, their privacy should be respected, but you can help by alerting them to any employee assistance programs you have available, and by providing time off work for treatment, ongoing appointments and rehabilitation.

Changes to the workplace or the way the employee does their work, to assist in their recovery, are other important ways the law requires you to support the worker.

Preserve

While you absolutely should do all that is necessary to secure the safety of the injured worker, and everyone in the workplace, if an incident has occurred you must preserve the incident site to the extent possible.

If the incident is notifiable (see below), the relevant regulator may need to conduct an investigation. Having an undisturbed incident site is crucial to ensure the cause of the incident can be accurately identified.

Record and report

Not all work-related injuries need to be reported. But the law does require reporting of 'notifiable incidents', to Workplace Health and Safety Queensland or the Electrical Safety Office.

The Worksafe Queensland website explains what notifiable incidents are, but in summary, you should report if the incident or illness of one or more workers:



have died

require immediate medical treatment in the hospital

require immediate treatment for serious injuries, such as an amputation or spinal injury

are infected in particular situations, such as exposure to human blood or other tissues

are infected with a significant contagion, such as the Hendra virus

There are penalties for failing to report appropriately, so this obligation must be taken seriously.

Whether or not the injury is serious or you believe the worker will make a compensation claim, you must also report to WorkCover Queensland, or to your insurer if you are self-insured.

You are also legally required to keep a record of all workplace injuries, and injuries or illnesses suffered by workers as a result of their employment. You should have measures in place to manage these issues, including a recording protocol.

Investigate and improve

After the initial attention to the worker and the safety of the workplace, you should investigate how the incident occurred, or how the illness was caused.

All persons in control of a business or undertaking have legal obligations to keep their workers safe.

Investigations into how things went wrong can provide essential information for you to improve safety in the workplace and in your systems of work. This not only assists you to comply with legal requirements but to avoid injury or illness to any of your workers in the future.

Of course, once the investigation is complete, you should implement the learnings - fix any systems or issues with the work environment, educate workers on protecting themselves and their colleagues, and ensure that your and other senior leaders in your business are modelling safe behaviour and promoting a strong safety culture.