CWA thanked for help at Pearls Place

At the June meeting of the Pambula-Merimbula CWA branch, members and guests welcomed Kate Smith, president of the steering committee of Pearls Place, Pambula.
Kate gave an outline of the history of Pearls Place and spoke of the importance of the community lunch offered each Wednesday. It is more than just a delicious meal, providing hospitality and an opportunity for social gathering.
Kate presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the branch, in recognition of their ongoing support through the donation of desserts every fortnight.
All are welcome to join members and friends for a UFP (unfinished projects) and coffee morning on Friday, July 8, at 10am. Please bring along any craft project - knitting, crocheting, sewing, or just come along and enjoy CWA hospitality.
The next meeting of the Pambula - Merimbula Branch of the Country Women's Association of NSW will be held on Friday, July 15, at 9.30am, in the CWA Hall, 24 Toalla Street, Pambula.
There will be a guest speaker from the Pambula Men's Shed and visitors are most welcome at this meeting.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
