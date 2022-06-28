Toll rescue helicopter enroute to Merimbula after car crash on Nethercote Road

The Toll rescue helicopter is heading for Merimbula Airport following a single vehicle crash on Nethercote Road.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had been called at 3.30pm with reports of a car having gone down an embankment and into a tree on Nethercote Road.
Advertisement
The spokeswoman said there were three passengers on board, two young children and a woman. All were conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived. However the Toll rescue helicopter has been called to assist and is heading to Merimbula Airport with a critical care doctor and critcal care paramedic on board.
A NSW Police spokesman said the crash happened near the Nullica State Forest section of Nethercote Rd.
The Toll rescue helicopter was in the area on Saturday when it was called to a single vehicle crash on the Princes Highway near Wolumla.
More to follow
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.