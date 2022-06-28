Merimbula News Weekly
Toll rescue helicopter enroute to Merimbula after car crash on Nethercote Road

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:38am
Toll rescue helicopter enroute to Merimbula after car crash on Nethercote Road

The Toll rescue helicopter is heading for Merimbula Airport following a single vehicle crash on Nethercote Road.

