Bega Valley Shire Council edging towards a 35 per cent special rate variation

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 28 2022 - 8:11am, first published 2:19am
On Wednesday, June 29 council will discuss its integrated planning and reporting documents (IPR) which not only include the budget for the coming year 2022/23, but also the more controversial special rate variation (SRV) of 35 per cent increase to the general rate in 2023/24.

