Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Merimbula tennis coach James Poso says it's time for a career change

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tennis coach James Poso leaving after 11 years at Merimbula.

James Poso has had a tennis racquet in his hands since he was six and as a national ranked junior in the UK, tennis was his life and then became his career but now he has decided it's time for a change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.