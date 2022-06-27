Police operation comes to a head in Cobargo with man arrested and charged with multiple offences

A police operation was ignited on Monday, June 27 around 1pm at a property on Avernus Street in Cobargo.
Members of the public were urged to avoid the area, and a number of surrounding residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.
There were multiple police vehicles deployed to the area as well as emergency service agencies including SES, Rural Fire Service, and Fire and Rescue.
A NSW Police spokesperson said on Tuesday, June 28 that Cobargo man Samuel Doolin was arrested following the incident and taken to hospital for assessment before being taken to Bega Police Station.
Mr Doolin was charged with two counts of assault actual bodily harm, two counts of intimidation, malicious damage, breach AVO, use offensive instrument to avoid apprehension, and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail and would appear before a magistrate at Bega Local Court on Tuesday 28 June.
