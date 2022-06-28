Renovated in period style

"Situated in one of Bega's most sought-after streets, this classic double brick home has everything you need," said agent Gerry Tarlinton.
"With a northerly aspect, Mumbulla mountain captures your attention from the sun filled verandah where you can enjoy a morning cuppa," Tarlinton continues.
"Upon entering the home you are greeted with the traditional features of a period home, beautifully renovated into the current era, with quality finishes."
Features that you find inside the home include a brand new kitchen and bathroom, fully-restored timber hardwood floors, three large carpeted bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, beautiful ornate cornice upon nine foot high ceilings, reverse-cycle air-conditioning, a gas stove, and "a lovely outdoor entertainment area for those summer evenings."
Further practicalities come in the form of a spacious garage with an extra storage room as a handy addition, "along with an abundance of storage included inside the home."
In terms of this home's great location, "Bega's stunning Hill Street is only a few hundred metres from the town centre, local schools, sporting facilities, local walking tracks, parks, moments from the South East Regional Hospital and a quick drive to the superb coastline of Tathra."
Also, one last thing to mention about this property is the agent declares interest.
