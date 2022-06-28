Merimbula News Weekly
32 Hill Street, Bega

By House of the Week
June 28 2022 - 10:30pm
Renovated in period style

3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 32 Hill Street, Bega
  • $800,000
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Bega
  • Contact: Gerry Tarlinton, 0409 822 962
  • Inspect: By appointment

"Situated in one of Bega's most sought-after streets, this classic double brick home has everything you need," said agent Gerry Tarlinton.

