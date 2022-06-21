Ocean temps take a hit as winter bites

Fishing out of Eden around the edge of the Continental shelf, game anglers report captures of yellowfin tuna and albacore. The albacore are good size at 8-10kg but the tuna, at a similar size, were a little disappointing.
The Winter School Holidays Junior Fishing Competition with 20 prizes, valued at over $1000 and with lots of fishing goodies available, begins this Saturday, June 25.
Entry forms are available from both Tackle World Merimbula and Complete Angler from Thursday, June 22. Each entry, which includes a bag of goodies plus a DPI brag mat, is $5 per person and $10 per family.
Prizes will be awarded for the longest of five fish species - flathead, bream, tailor, Australian salmon and trevally. All details on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
We are well used to postponements and delays these days and the sea urchin cull planned by local divers was delayed due to the large swells rolling in from the SE. When the conditions are favorable divers from Atlas of Life will start the project with a pre-cull urchin count along prepared traverse lines before the actual culling is carried out.
Ocean temperatures along the coast have taken a hit and have fallen to 14 degrees. This probably explains the lack of ocean flathead activity, but following the full moon gummy shark have really come on to the bite so they clearly like the cooler water. Good areas for gummies are NE of Long Point in 15 fathoms and south of Haycock Point along the inside of the Horseshoe Reef. Gummies are great scavengers and respond to most fish bait.
With SW winds during the past week fishing from the headlands is feasible though watch out for the large swells. Try casting large soft plastics for Australian salmon, bonito and even snapper. As well there are tailor, drummer and calamari. Best bait for drummer is cabbage weed and catches are reported from Tura Headland and Haycock Point. Anglers fishing the more sheltered Boyds Tower Reef area out from Eden report that kingfish are still on the bite.
Australian salmon frequent the beaches at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Fish the top of the tide using gang hooked pilchards for bait.
Downstream of the Merimbula bridge there are swarms of good Australian salmon plus tailor and trevally. Best during the early part of the run in tide.
The winter run of Australian salmon together with tailor also continues in the Pambula River, best results trolling small soft plastics in the channel up from the entrance.
The club will be open on Friday, June 24, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome to enjoy the fishing report, the ambience, friendship and lovely views with competitive bar prices.
Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website.
