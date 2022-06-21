Ocean temps take a hit as winter bites

Ocean temperatures along the coast have taken a hit and have fallen to 14 degrees. This probably explains the lack of ocean flathead activity, but following the full moon gummy shark have really come on to the bite so they clearly like the cooler water. Good areas for gummies are NE of Long Point in 15 fathoms and south of Haycock Point along the inside of the Horseshoe Reef. Gummies are great scavengers and respond to most fish bait.