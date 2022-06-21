Merimbula News Weekly
Ocean temps take a hit as winter bites

Updated June 21 2022 - 6:57am, first published 1:59am
Fishing out of Eden around the edge of the Continental shelf, game anglers report captures of yellowfin tuna and albacore. The albacore are good size at 8-10kg but the tuna, at a similar size, were a little disappointing.

