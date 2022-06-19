Expect delays as Merimbula airport roadworks continue this week

Road users travelling on Arthur Kaine Drive near Merimbula Airport this week will experience longer than usual delays as a first seal to the road surface is applied.
Contractors will begin applying bitumen and stone to the road surface from Wednesday, June 22, to Saturday, June 25, between 10am and 6pm.
Advertisement
During this time there will be longer periods of one-way traffic than recently experienced. There will also be occasional full road closures which are likely to last around five minutes at a time.
Council said delays will be minimised, however the timing of works is heavily dependent on weather, particularly its effect on road surface temperature.
Traffic control will remain in place.
The final two seals are scheduled for completion in December when the surface temperature warms up.
Council thanked motorists for their patience.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.