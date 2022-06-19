Merimbula News Weekly
Expect delays as Merimbula airport roadworks continue this week

Updated June 20 2022 - 1:13am, first published June 19 2022 - 10:26pm
Road users travelling on Arthur Kaine Drive near Merimbula Airport this week will experience longer than usual delays as a first seal to the road surface is applied.

