Contemporary sanctuary in Bald Hills

Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 4
Located in the sought-after precinct of Bald Hills and only about 12 minutes' drive to Merimbula township is this lovingly crafted home on 1ha of gently sloping land.
You are surrounded by the verdant greenery from every room, with timber featured strongly. The current owner built the house and created a haven where they have lived for the last 40-plus years.
The north-facing home's interior is light-filled with an open-plan kitchen, dining and two living areas connecting outdoors. Large windows and glass sliding doors frame the leafy outlook or step outside on the decks in a serene setting.
A beautiful kitchen accentuates the rustic feel of this home with gas cooking, bay window and storage.
The private main bedroom has a WIR and ensuite while there are two further bedrooms with BIRs, second bathroom and a home office or fourth bedroom or teenagers' retreat with its own entrance.
Features include a slow combustion fire, slate floor, skylights, stained glass windows, lots of brick and a straw roof.
Stroll around the gardens with numerous fruit trees and exotic trees and a great size dam. A vegetable garden and four rain water tanks, solar/electric hotwater system and small solar system are added bonuses. Add to this a 10x8m (approx.) shed, two garden sheds, and fully fenced.
