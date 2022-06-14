Merimbula Squash Club's new courts (finally) open

The long wait (very long) for new courts for Merimbula Squash Club is finally over with the new facility opening this weekend.
Following the sale and demolition of the previous courts as part of Merimbula's ALDI development in 2019, three brand new glass-backed courts were recently completed at the Sapphire Aquatic Centre complex in Pambula.
Advertisement
A key feature of the new courts is the inclusion of moveable internal walls, so that the three courts can be opened up into a single large space for a variety of other uses.
Merimbula Squash Club president Matt Fanning said the new courts had been a long time coming, but the club was very excited to start making good use of them.
In fact there's a plaque at the Aquatic Centre installed while Russell Smith was the local MP that reads "to dedicate the site of the Merimbula-Pambula Bicentennial Squash Courts". The plaque is dated June 19, 1988!
"So it's only taken 34 years," he joked.
"The Sapphire Aquatic Centre is a great location for us and the courts add even more versatility to the centre than was already there.
"The courts were finished just a few weeks ago and they look fantastic.
"The moveable internal walls are a pretty rare thing in Australia, but it gives us the opportunity to play doubles squash and racquetball and also opens up the space to other groups like indoor bowls, aerobics - the local table tennis club has expressed an interest.
"The council was focused on making it a multi-purpose facility."
The new courts will be greatly welcomed by squash players who have had to go without in the Merimbula area for nearly four years.
Mr Fanning said while some members took the opportunity to have a hit with the Bega Squash Club, that wasn't always feasible for a lot of others in the southern half of the shire.
"It's been tough and most players have taken a sabbatical - but we've kept in touch with social events," he said.
Mr Fanning said the new courts would also be more appealing to younger players and families with modern facilities outstripping the two "fairly rundown" courts the club used to have.
Another benefit will be the ability to host significant tournaments on the new courts. Mr Fanning said the date was to be confirmed, but plans are afoot for the Merimbula Squash Club to host South East Regional Championships in November, for players from Nowra to the Victorian border.
Advertisement
In the meantime, whether you're a returning player or just want to give squash a try, everyone is invited to have a go on the new courts this Sunday, June 19, from 11am until 2pm, with a free barbecue and raffle prizes on offer.
Along with club competitions, the courts will also be available for casual hire via the council and Aquatic Centre reception desk.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.