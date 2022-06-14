Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula Squash Club's new courts (finally) open

Ben Smyth
Updated June 19 2022 - 11:35pm, first published June 14 2022 - 7:00am
The newly complete squash courts at the Sapphire Aquatic Centre feature moveable internal walls so the three courts can convert to larger spaces for alternative uses.

The long wait (very long) for new courts for Merimbula Squash Club is finally over with the new facility opening this weekend.

