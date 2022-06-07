Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula's Lantern Walk to take place Saturday, June 11

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 7 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:10am
Old lampshades can make wonderful lanterns. Photo: Peter Harris (Sapphire Snappers)

As part of the Merimbula Jazz Festival the Lantern Walk will take place from Spencer Park to Market St. Assemble with battery powered lanterns (no naked flames) at Spencer Park at 5pm for a 5.30pm departure led by the town crier, Alan Moyse.

