Merimbula's Lantern Walk to take place Saturday, June 11

As part of the Merimbula Jazz Festival the Lantern Walk will take place from Spencer Park to Market St. Assemble with battery powered lanterns (no naked flames) at Spencer Park at 5pm for a 5.30pm departure led by the town crier, Alan Moyse.
There's lantern making available at the Tura Marrang Library on Saturday, June 11 betwen 10am-12.15pm. It's free but you need to register at www.begavalleyshirelibrary.eventbrite.com.au or phone the library on 6499 2340 so staff know numbers.
There's more information on the Lantern Walk at merimbulajazz.org.au.
Sapphire Snappers will be there, so get your lanterns glowing!
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
