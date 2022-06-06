Rotary markets get a lift with more music and more food for winter

Pambula Rotary members are hoping to make their winter markets "more of a meeting place" with more food trucks and music, club executive Colin Dunn said.
"We want to give the markets a lift and so will be starting an hour later (9am) and finishing an hour later (1.30pm) in winter," Mr Dunn explained.
Advertisement
"From 11am - 1.30pm we will have music and will use the mobile stage, make it a feature of the markets and support local musos," he said.
He is planning to get more food trucks which will move into the food court area, close to the pavilion at the Pambula Oval.
"We're trying to make it more of a meeting place. We feel that everything has to be reset after COVID."
The new times start on the long weekend, Sunday, June 12 - 9am-1.30pm with the club planning to get a jazz band to play on the mobile stage, or Beryl, as it is affectionaly known.
READ MORE:
Something on your mind? Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.