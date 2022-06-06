Merimbula News Weekly
Rotary markets get a lift with more music and more food for winter

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 6 2022
Rotary is planning to have more food options at its Pambula markets.

Pambula Rotary members are hoping to make their winter markets "more of a meeting place" with more food trucks and music, club executive Colin Dunn said.

