Water and sewer meeting organised by Bega Valley Shire Council at at civic centre

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:18am, first published 1:48am
Council is inviting residents to come along to the Biamanga Room at the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre at 5.30pm on Tuesday, June 14 "for a frank discussion" about council's long-term water and sewer strategies.

