Water and sewer meeting organised by Bega Valley Shire Council at at civic centre

Council is inviting residents to come along to the Biamanga Room at the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre at 5.30pm on Tuesday, June 14 "for a frank discussion" about council's long-term water and sewer strategies.
Council said the huge area of council investment was undergoing big changes, with three water treatment plants scheduled for delivery over the next five years.
There is also the matter of the proposed ocean outfall at Merimbula and ultimately the disposal of waste water at other sites around the shire.
The most recent engagement with the public - as part of the water and sewer strategy has looked at willingness to pay - it shows some people support the water and sewer business contributing to the maintenance of public toilets. It also shows support for improvement in water recycling and the use of renewable energy in the water network.
"We want to talk with our community and give our customers a chance to ask us questions face-to-face about any part of our water and sewer services," council said.
You can also email questions to council in advance and council has said it will answer them during the meeting.
Email questions to council@begavalley.nsw.gov.au by 5pm on Thursday, June 9, using the subject line: Water and sewer questions.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
