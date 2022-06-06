Valuable archives rehoused following NSW ClubGrant

A NSW ClubGrant has made storage of fragile and historical records a lot easier at the Bega Valley Genealogy Society's premises at Pambula Courthouse.
The society houses many local records at the Courthouse, some of which are not available anywhere else.
In particular they have detailed records of the daily life at two local properties, Ayrdale and Kameruka.
The grant has allowed the society to purchase new archive boxes and have a custom-made set of three cupboards installed to house the archives.
The society also purchased a smart TV, camera and Wi Fi extender which will be used for Zoom meetings and webinars with members.
Treasurer Joan Brown said the cupboards made access and storage easy and thanked local clubs for supporting community organisations through the grants.
The society continues to work on digitising its records.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
