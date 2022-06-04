Merimbula News Weekly
Candelo Public School crossing works, partial and full road closures June 6-17

Updated June 4 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:33pm
Candelo wombat crossing location of works.

Works will begin outside Candelo Public School on William Street from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 17.

