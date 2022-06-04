Candelo Public School crossing works, partial and full road closures June 6-17

Works will begin outside Candelo Public School on William Street from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 17.
Local contractors will be upgrading the existing school children's crossing to a wombat crossing.
Advertisement
A partial road closure will be in place on William Street, between Hood Street and Queen Street, from Monday, June 6 to Tuesday, June 14 June. A full road closure will be in place from Wednesday, June 15 to Friday, June 17.
Traffic control and detours will be in place for the duration of the works.
Bega Valley Shire Council thanked people for their patience during the ongoing work.
The project is jointly funded by the NSW and Federal Government, as part of the NSW Road Safety Program, School Zone Infrastructure sub-program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.