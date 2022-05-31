Legacy Debutante Ball at Merimbula RSL Club- Saturday May 28

On Saturday, May 28 there were 10 debutantes and their partners, taking part in the Legacy Debutante Ball at Merimbula RSL Club.
It was the second of two nights in which a total of 22 debutantes were presented to guests of honour.
On Saturday the guest of honour was president of Pambula Rotary Club Rebecca Fox.
After the debutantes and their partners were presented to Ms Fox by the matron of honour Brenda Thomson, and the traditional dances were performed, one couple cut the celebration cake while another couple gave a short speech of thanks.
It was followed by chair of Legacy Elaine Heath thanking everyone involved including organisers and dance tutors Sam and Raymond McGovern, befiore inviting the debs and their partners to have a dance with their parents or guests.
"I have to say a huge thank you to the RSL Club and their staff for helping us to put this on," Ms Heath said.
"It's a fundraiser for Legacy and we rely on the public to help us as we receive no government funding. The Deb Ball, our Sunday bingo nights at the RSL and Badge Week are the only ways we have of fundraising in support of our Legatees," Ms Heath said.
