Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Dragon boaters host Biggest Morning Tea and paddling try out

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 31 2022 - 7:42am, first published 4:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of the Merimbula Water Dragons Gill McCallum with members and visitors at the Biggest Morning Tea.

Merimbula Water Dragons held a Biggest Morning Tea on Saturday, May 28 raising around $400 for the Cancer Council annual fundraiser.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.