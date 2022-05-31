Dragon boaters host Biggest Morning Tea and paddling try out

Merimbula Water Dragons held a Biggest Morning Tea on Saturday, May 28 raising around $400 for the Cancer Council annual fundraiser.
Situated at Merimbula's Top Lake it was the perfect spot for anyone walking along the boardwalk to stop off and enjoy some refreshment. Not only was there the chance to have morning tea but also to try out dragon boating which seven people did.
The club's next social event is a Winter Warmer wine tasting and dinner, Christmas in July themed night at the Pambula Town Hall on Saturday, July 16. See https://www.revolutionise.com.au/merimbulawd/events/ for full details and tickets.
If you would like to try dragon boating contact Gill on 0419 317 642 for details beginner paddler courses or regular training sessions.
