Legacy Debutante Ball at Merimbula RSL Club- Friday May 27

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:00am
With 22 young women and their partners, mostly from Lumen Christi, taking part in the Legacy Debutante Ball it was decided to hold the event over two nights - Friday, May 27 with a second night on Saturday, May 28.

