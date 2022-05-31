Legacy Debutante Ball at Merimbula RSL Club- Friday May 27

With 22 young women and their partners, mostly from Lumen Christi, taking part in the Legacy Debutante Ball it was decided to hold the event over two nights - Friday, May 27 with a second night on Saturday, May 28.
Chair of Legacy Elaine Heath said the events went very well.
"On Friday they were presented with their partners, to unit commander at Marine Rescue Merimbula, Sonia Teston who was the guest of honour.
Matron of honour Brenda Thomas presented the couples to Ms Teston who then went on to officially open the event before the formal dancing started.
Organiser Sam McGovern who with her husband Raymond has also been the dance tutor for 16 years, said the couples did very well.
"They all get their 30 seconds of fame as they are presented and their likes, aims and ambitions are announced to everyone," Ms McGovern said.
"They have 10 weeks of dance tuition and perform the Pride of Erin, the Evening Three Step and the Progressive Samba. They all went rerally well. The girls looked stunning and the boys strubbed up very well," Ms McGovern said.
Most arranged to get a limo to the club and also attended the other night. There were about 120 people each night with the debutantes, their partners and family members who attended.
