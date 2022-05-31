Discover a river of dreams

Nestled on the banks of the sandy shores of the incomparable Kiah Estuary which winds its way to the famous waters of Twofold Bay, this is "a sublime 57 acre holding," said agent Chris Wilson.
Almost 42 of those acres are freehold and 15 are exclusive Crown Licence, "which comprises a mixture of native woodland, diverse habitat wetland and Kiah gold river flats."
Elevated with a bird's eye view of the natural splendour that surrounds, "the generous three-bedroom-plus-study homestead provides first class livability throughout with wide verandahs to enjoy the spellbinding views and the sweet river breezes."
The layout benefits from open living, raked ceilings and slow-combustion heating, and "combining [the] lounge and dining areas with a fully equipped timber bench-topped country kitchen at the fulcrum."
It also has a huge second living area, an ensuite for the main bedroom, built-in robes in each bedroom, an "excellent main bathroom and a concealed loft with secret stairs."
Outbuildings include a 30x10m garage and workshop with three roller doors and one open bay as well, a 11x7m workshop with three-phase power, and a three-bay Colorbond 6x7m garage or office area with bathroom facilities.
The property has been "previously utilised as an eco kayak tour business which includes bookable campsites [with] toilet facilities and a private boat ramp."
It's just three minutes drive from Kiah general store and beach and 10-15 minutes from all the facilities the township of Eden has to offer.
"Swim on your own sandy beach, catch a bream for dinner or just be at one with nature and enjoy life."
