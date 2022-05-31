Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property

1167 Princes Highway, Kiah

By House of the Week
May 31 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discover a river of dreams

3 BED | 3 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 1167 Princes Highway, Kiah
  • $2,500,000
  • Agency: Chris Wilson Real Estate
  • Contact: Chris Wilson 0427 003 406
  • Inspect: By appointment

Nestled on the banks of the sandy shores of the incomparable Kiah Estuary which winds its way to the famous waters of Twofold Bay, this is "a sublime 57 acre holding," said agent Chris Wilson.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.