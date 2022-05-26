Netballers in archdiocesan grand final

Lumen Christi Catholic College was one of six schools to compete in the secondary Canberra Goulburn Archdiocesan netball championships in Canberra on Monday, May 23.
The competition was for all students in years 7 to 12 and Lumen Christi entered two year 7/8 teams and two year 9/10 teams.
The 9/10 team 1 made it to the semi-finals going down 14-10 in a close game.
However the 7/8 team 1 made it to the grand final lossing in a nail biting finish to Carroll College, Broulee 8-7.
The players were praised by Lumen Christi sports co-ordinator and PDHPE teacher Megan Hergenhan, for their "wonderful effort" on the day.
The other schools that competed included Tumut, Cootamundra, Young, John Paul College and Broulee.
