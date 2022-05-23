Lumen Christi holds Biggest Morning Tea

Lumen Christi Catholic College held their biggest ever morning tea on Wednesday to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
The Biggest Morning Tea was a great success with $2032 raised from sales and donations.
It was catered for by teacher Reneé O'Reilly and her team of hospitality students.
The event was popular among students who eagerly queued to purchase some of the mouth-watering cakes, biscuits, and slices on offer.
