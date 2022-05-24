Merimbula News Weekly
Tura Beach couple Judy and Don Anderson, celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

By Denise Dion
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:32am, first published 4:00am
Don and Judy Anderson from Tura Beach, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at Banksia Restaurant, Pambula. Photo: Angi High Photography

Tura Beach residents Judy and Don Anderson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with extended members of their family at Banksia, Pambula - their favourite restaurant - recently.

