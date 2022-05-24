Tura Beach couple Judy and Don Anderson, celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Tura Beach residents Judy and Don Anderson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with extended members of their family at Banksia, Pambula - their favourite restaurant - recently.
The couple were married on April 23, (Easter Monday) 1962, at St Gabriel's Catholic Church, Bexley because Judy's parents ran a shop and couldn't get away on a Saturday.
The couple met in Canberra in 1961 after Don moved from Brisbane, working with the Australian Bureau of Statisics (ABS) and Judy moved from Sydney, working with Australian Customs.
At that time married women were not permitted to work and so Judy was automatically retired from her job.
Don and Judy had five children, three girls and two boys and subsequently eight grandchildren.
In 1975 Don got a posting to Canada (with the ABS) and the family was in Ottawa for two years.
Daughter Cathy said when the family left Canberra, she as the oldest child was 12 and her youngest brother was three.
"We had a stopover in Hawaii, very exciting, a great adventure with lots of snow, skating, skiing and sledding.
"We returned to Australia in 1977 via Disney in LA. It was awesome," Cathy said.
After their return Judy returned to the paid workforce and eventually ended up in the Australian Customs Service, back with some of her work colleagues (men) that moved from Sydney to Canberra in the early 60s just as Judy had done.
"Mum and dad both retired from the public service in March 1996 which is when they moved to Tura Beach. Twenty six years later they are in the same house (the longest time to live in one house) that has the best views in the world," Cathy said.
Since moving here Judy has been involved with quilting groups and Don has been a keen golfer.
Don and Judy have more than a passing interest in the Merimbula News Weekly because in 2001, Don as a member of the Tura Beach Progress Committee and the Merimbula Area Committee, made a formal presentation of the EC Sommerlad Award for Editorial Leadership to the editor at the time, Liz McCormick.
In presenting the Country Press NSW award, Don said the local newspaper was "well above their expectations" of what a country newspaper might be.
