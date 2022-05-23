Merimbula News Weekly
Dragon boaters to host Biggest Morning Tea and paddle try out

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 24 2022 - 12:11am, first published May 23 2022 - 5:00am
"Join the Merimbula Water Dragons for their Biggest Morning Tea with the option of a paddle if you would like to try it out," says president Gill McCallum.

The Merimbula Water Dragons are hosting a Biggest Morning Tea on Saturday, May 28 from 10am to 12 noon near the Lakewood Dr/boat ramp end of the Merimbula boardwalk.

