Dragon boaters to host Biggest Morning Tea and paddle try out

The Merimbula Water Dragons are hosting a Biggest Morning Tea on Saturday, May 28 from 10am to 12 noon near the Lakewood Dr/boat ramp end of the Merimbula boardwalk.
President Gill McCallum said it was a great opportunity for people to take a walk along the boardwalk and enjoy a morning tea while donating to a great cause, Cancer Council.
"Come and have a cuppa and something to eat - we'll have sandwiches, cakes and slices - and help us support Cancer Council with much needed funds that go towards vital cancer research, support services, prevention programs, and advocacy," Gill said.
"We've been fundraising for ourselves and we thought it would be good to do something for others," she added.
But it's not only a morning tea as there is an option to check out the dragon boat and even do a short try out paddle.
"This is just an option for anyone who wants a taster of dragon boating. It will be a 10-15 minute session on the water. We will supply a pfd and paddle. Anyone who wants to have a go just needs to wear shoes that can get wet," Gill said.
"However if you just want to pop along and have morning tea, then that's absolutely fine."
Merimbula Water Dragons have been provided with a unique QR code by Cancer Council which can be used to make cashless payments at the event.
Attendees will be able to simply scan the QR code using the camera on their phones and be taken directly to the Merimbula Water Dragons online fundraising page to donate. Alternatively cash is also welcome.
