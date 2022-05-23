Merimbula News Weekly
Sapphire Coast Orchid Club hosts auction of plants

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated May 23 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:13am
Love orchids? Here's a chance to get one or two for yourself.

The Sapphire Coast Orchid Club is holding an auction of plants on Saturday, May 28 at 3pm in the CWA Rooms, 31 Church St, Bega.

