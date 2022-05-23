Sapphire Coast Orchid Club hosts auction of plants

The Sapphire Coast Orchid Club is holding an auction of plants on Saturday, May 28 at 3pm in the CWA Rooms, 31 Church St, Bega.
President Jeff Knox said the anual orchid auction provided a great opportunity for keen orchid growers or any one wanting to start, to aquire some plants.
He said there would be cymbidiums, dendrobrums, zygos and masd orchids available at the auction. And of course there will be no shortage of advice available for anyone seeking help on growing these beautiful plants.
The auction will be followed by afternoon and visitors are most welcome.
Contact Jeff Knox on 6495 1312 for more information on the Sapphire Coast Orchid Club.
