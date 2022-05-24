Final call for Far South Film entries

The 2022 Far South Film Festival is calling all regional filmmakers to submit their films by the final closing date of May 30.
Held over the weekend of August 19-21, this is one of the only film festivals in Australia that is exclusively for regional filmmakers and content creators to tell their stories from their unique perspective.
The festival will be both an in-person and online event with an exciting festival program including an opening night party, panel discussions, filmmaker Q&As, live awards ceremony and film screenings, presenting a unique opportunity for regional filmmakers to see their films on the big screen or online.
The festival is keen to show films from all parts of Australia and welcomes submissions from remote and regional areas, and particularly encourages young filmmakers.
The 2022 Far South Film Festival will deliver all the buzz and excitement of a live event in beautiful Merimbula.
Films and recorded Q&As, panels and awards will also be visible Australia wide with a video-on-demand online festival that runs from August 20-31.
There is a cash prize for Best Film of $1000 with a range of other prizes for different categories, including Best Director, Best Performance and Best Use of a Regional Setting.
Last year's winner of Best Film, Best Director and People's Choice was Bagan, Barra Barra, Mirriwarr (Land,Sea,Sky), directed by Andrew Robinson and Cheryl Davison. Cheryl was creative director, with no prior experience of filmmaking but a desire for her First Nations choir to be heard, after COVID restrictions closed the live festival they were to appear in.
This year the 2022 Far South Film Festival is accepting both shorts (under 40 minutes) and features (under two hours) and looks forward to sharing regional filmmakers' unique, beautiful, scary and moving stories with the rest of Australia.
Enter at farsouthfilmfestival.com/submissions where you'll find submission rules and more festival details.
